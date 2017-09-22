One man airlifted to hospital after collision between motorbike and car in Hartlepool

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a road accident in Hartlepool

A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said the service had flown a man to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital with 'serious' injuries after an accident in Oxford Road.

Police and firefighters in Oxford Road. Picture: Tom Collins

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 11.20am to a report of a collision between a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Yamaha scooter, close to the junction of Oxford Road and Tristram Avenue.

"Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance.

"A 19-year-old man has been flown to James Cook Hospital by air ambulance."

The aftermath of the collision. Picture: Tom Collins