Operation launched as former restaurant boat is towed from moorings

A former restaurant boat that was once owned by Benidorm star Chrissy Rock is leaving Hartlepool Marina.

The MV Ella was taken over by the star, who promised to serve a mouthwatering “traditional” menu and offer plenty of entertainment for diners, in 2010.

Workers remove the MV Ella former restaurant boat from Hartlepool Marina.

But now it has been sold and is set to leave the town.

Crews of three boats spent more than two hours manoeuvring the Ella out of its berth, ready for it to be collected and removed from the marina.

Alex Watson was skipper of one of the three, the rigid inflatable Christella.

“We started at about 7.30am, preparing all the ropes and getting the craft ready,” he said.

“The operation went on until about 10am, so it took us two-and-a-half hours or so in total.

“All in all, there would have been about 12 people working on it, I think.

“It has been planned for about six months now, in total.”

The MV Ella will remain in its new place in the marina until early next week.

“It is now just resting against the Jackson’s Landing dockside,” said Alex.

“It will wait there for the sea tug that will take it away - southbound, we think.

“We don’t actually have any details of the purchaser.”

Stand-up comedienne Crissy was helped to launch her venture by fellow TV star Bruce Jones, who found fame as Coronation Street’s lovable wide boy Les Battersby.

“As a comic, you never really have a base, you are constantly on the move and living out of a suitcase,” she told the Hartlepool Mail.

“I don’t really have any links with Hartlepool as such, but I have friends in the town and whenever I’ve been up here I’ve loved it.”

Crissy ran the restaurant when the Tall Ships Races came to Hartlepool in the summer of 2010.