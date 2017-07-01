Eight ways to look after your health if you're attending a festival this summer

Festival season is now upon us. While it is a time to enjoy yourself, it’s also important that you look after your health and be prepared.

Here are my top tips to watch out for this summer.

1. TAKE YOUR MEDICINE: If you are on repeat medication, even for something like hay fever, make sure you take it with you, and plan ahead if your medication needs to be cooled or refrigerated.

2. FIRST AID KIT: Take a medical kit with essentials such as remedies for headaches, toothache, minor cuts, burns or bruises, bites and sunburn. Don’t forget sun cream!

3. KNOW THE HEALTH DRILL: It’s worth checking what the health and medical facilities are likely to be at your festival. Many of them will have on-site facilities with paramedics and doctors around.

4. GETTING DIRTY: Festivals can get rather unsanitary, but do try to keep as clean as you can. Wet wipes and anti-bacterial gels are your best friend, as you don’t want to miss out on the fun by getting sick.

5. NIGHT OWLS: No matter how hot it is in the day, it will cool down at night, so remember to pack more than shorts and shades. Waterproofs will keep you both dry and warm.

6. SEX, DRUGS AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL: If you’re a parent, have a frank chat with your teenagers about the dangers of drugs and the importance of practising safe sex. You can have a discussion with your GP or local sexual health clinic about the best method for you or your child.

7. MIND THE NOISE: If you spend too long in front of the loudspeakers, you could damage your hearing. Bring ear-plugs if you plan to be at the front all the time.

8. HYDRATION: Staying hydrated is key at festivals, particularly if you’re on the go for long periods, drinking alcohol or in the heat. So make sure you drink plenty of water.

* Dr. Alexandra Phelan is an NHS GP and Online Doctor for Pharmacy2U.