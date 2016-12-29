FEELING GREAT: How to stick to your New Year resolutions

It’s that time of year again, and chances are that at some time in your life you’ve made a New Year’s Resolution – and then broken it.

You’ve probably sat down and made a list of habit-changing, self-improving, mood-boosting things that you vow to do next year.

However come the end of January, most of us are caught singing a completely different tune. J

ust like one of our patients, Michael, the other week.

He so badly wanted to start running this year, but because we had a wet and gloomy start to the year, he decided to give it a miss instead!

So how can you defy the odds of giving up on your New Year goals and actually stick to what you planned to do this year and stop the January blues from getting in your way?

Well, if you’ve set yourself goals to get fit and lead a more active and healthy lifestyle, (like most of our patients have and myself included!, then here’s some ways to help you keep on track with your healthy habits this year.

I’m going to take a guess and say that one of your resolutions may have been to exercise regularly.

And if you’re not used to it, let’s face it, getting started is the hardest part.

But here’s the thing; once you’ve completed a few exercise sessions, it’ll no longer feel like a chore – and you’ll start to enjoy it.

One of the keys to success when it comes to exercise is to have a plan.

Whether your goal is to run a set distance, or to walk to work instead of jumping in the car – you can set reminders on your phone to make sure you stick to it, or even write out your week ahead (which is one of my favourite things to do), which can make exercising 2-3 times a week a reality,

And even if you feel ‘strapped for time’ there’s always a way ... you can workout without actually working out. Yes, you did read me right, here’s some ways how you can do that:

Running errands, cleaning the house, walking or cycling instead of driving and even playing with the grandkids. So if you ‘can’t’ make the gym, here’s some alternatives instead. No more excuses!

And a tip for another common resolution I hear my clients tell me – they want to stress less! (Which I’m sure you know can cause aches and pains).

Well, to help nip stress in the bud, or at least reduce its effects, you could plan something like booking in weekly massages – which not only feels fantastic, but it’s a proven way to reduces stress too! In fact, it’s something I even encourage all my staff to do.

And one more – laughing (a lot!) is a great way to kick stress to the side, and is also shown to have positive effects on your health to, that’s an easy one wouldn’t you agree?

* What are your 2017 goals? For more tips like this, CLICK HERE to read Paul’s book. It’s essential reading to help maintain an independent and active life.