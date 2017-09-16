Recipe of the week: Healthy pumpkin spiced latte

I’ve just told you that your favourite pumpkin spiced latte is full of sugar, and may be preventing you from losing weight.

So, I thought it was only fair to give you a healthy recipe so you can make your own healthier version at home!

Ingredients:

200ml Coconut milk

400ml Dark brew coffee

2 tbsp Canned pumpkin

1/8 tsp Cinnamon

1/16 tsp Nutmeg, allspice and cloves (less is more!)

1/4 tsp of Vanilla essence

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend for about 10 seconds.

Pour and enjoy!