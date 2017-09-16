Recipe of the week: Healthy pumpkin spiced latte

I’ve just told you that your favourite pumpkin spiced latte is full of sugar, and may be preventing you from losing weight.
So, I thought it was only fair to give you a healthy recipe so you can make your own healthier version at home!
Ingredients:
200ml Coconut milk
400ml Dark brew coffee
2 tbsp Canned pumpkin
1/8 tsp Cinnamon
1/16 tsp Nutmeg, allspice and cloves (less is more!)
1/4 tsp of Vanilla essence
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend for about 10 seconds.
Pour and enjoy!
Almost Done!
Registering with Hartlepool Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.