Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Week 1 Workout

The first workout is designed to strengthen your abdominal muscles and improve your core strength.

This workout is relatively low intensity, so it won’t get you really out of breath, but you should definitely feel like your stomach has had a good workout!

As the weeks pass by the workouts will increase in intensity so that you see amazing results by the end of the six weeks.

The aim is to complete 20 seconds of each exercise without rest. Focus on tensing your abs during every exercise. You should feel that muscle burn during the first round.

20 seconds CRUNCHES

20 seconds BICYCLE ABS

20 seconds SQUIRMS

20 seconds LEG RAISES

20 seconds STRAIGHT LEG SIT UPS

20 seconds JACK KNIVES

REST FOR 60 SECONDS.

Try to complete six rounds in total.

Remember: the aim is to complete this workout three times before next week.

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com