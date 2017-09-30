Shaping Up: Tackle our 100 reps for time challenge

Today's challenge involves completing 100 reps of various exercises, against the clock.

Complete the 100 repetitions as quickly as you can, with good form.

Time yourself and make a note of how long it takes you to complete them:

20 BURPEES

20 PRESS UPS

20 LUNGES

20 SQUAT JUMPS

20 SIT UPS

Then, without rest, RUN for the same amount of time.

For example, if it takes you 3 minutes 24 seconds to complete the 100 reps, then you must run for 3 minutes 24 seconds.

The quicker you complete the repetitions, the less time you have to run for.

Once you finish the run, rest for 1 minute, then aim to complete another 3 rounds - so 4 in total.

YOUR TRAINER

Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or click here.