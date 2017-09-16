Shaping Up: Try this 20-minute high intensity workout

This high intensity interval training session only lasts 20 minutes, but it’s sure to give you a good challenge!
It doesn’t require equipment so you can do this workout anywhere.
30 seconds SQUAT JUMPS
30 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT
30 seconds PRESS UP THRUSTS
30 seconds JUMPING LUNGES
30 seconds rest
Repeat another seven rounds (eight rounds in total)
Before you start, go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog to watch the video demo.
