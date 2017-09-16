Shaping Up: Try this 20-minute high intensity workout

This high intensity interval training session only lasts 20 minutes, but it’s sure to give you a good challenge!

It doesn’t require equipment so you can do this workout anywhere.

30 seconds SQUAT JUMPS

30 seconds SPRINT ON SPOT

30 seconds PRESS UP THRUSTS

30 seconds JUMPING LUNGES

30 seconds rest

Repeat another seven rounds (eight rounds in total)

Before you start, go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog to watch the video demo.