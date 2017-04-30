Shaping Up workout: Fitness in two rounds

This week's HIIT workout is split into two parts. The first part is for your lower body (legs and bum), and the second is for your upper body (arms, chest, shoulders and core).

Round 1 (lower body):

The aim is to complete all eight for 20 seconds each without rest in between them.

20 seconds SQUATS

20 seconds SQUAT KICKS

20 seconds SQUAT JACKS

20 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT

20 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds REVERSE LUNGES

20 seconds LATERAL SQUAT JUMPS

20 seconds SPEED SKATERS

Rest for one minute.

Round 2 (upper body):

20 seconds PRESS UPS

20 seconds PLANK

20 seconds NARROW PRESS UPS

20 seconds T-PLANK

20 seconds PLANK GET UPS

20 seconds REVERSE CROSSOVERS

20 seconds TRICEP DIPS

20 seconds 1 ARM PLANK

Rest for one minute.

Aim to do this twice to complete two lower body rounds and two upper body rounds.

