Shaping Up workout: Fitness in two rounds

This week's HIIT workout is split into two parts. The first part is for your lower body (legs and bum), and the second is for your upper body (arms, chest, shoulders and core).
Round 1 (lower body):
The aim is to complete all eight for 20 seconds each without rest in between them.
20 seconds SQUATS
20 seconds SQUAT KICKS
20 seconds SQUAT JACKS
20 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
20 seconds LUNGES
20 seconds REVERSE LUNGES
20 seconds LATERAL SQUAT JUMPS
20 seconds SPEED SKATERS
Rest for one minute.
Round 2 (upper body):
20 seconds PRESS UPS
20 seconds PLANK
20 seconds NARROW PRESS UPS
20 seconds T-PLANK
20 seconds PLANK GET UPS
20 seconds REVERSE CROSSOVERS
20 seconds TRICEP DIPS
20 seconds 1 ARM PLANK
Rest for one minute.
Aim to do this twice to complete two lower body rounds and two upper body rounds.
It’s really important that you get the technique correct, so go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog for a demonstration.
Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.
The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.
Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.
For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com
