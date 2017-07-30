Organisers celebrate record-breaking turnout at annual Miles for Men race

Organisers have hailed this year’s annual Miles for Men run as the biggest yet - with more than 1,000 people taking part.

The charity held its fifth annual the Miles for Men race at The Sports Domes in Hartlepool today.

The 2017 Miles for Men and Walk for Women races at Seaton Carew. Picture: TOM BANKS

For the second year running, the day also featured a Walk for Women - with both aiming to raise as much as possible to help those affected by cancer.

Founder Michael Day says he was delighted with the turn out and said the total amount raised would be announced in the coming months.

He said: “By the end of the year we hope to reach our five year target of £250,000. Currently we are just short of £220,000.

“I am delighted with that and with the turnout. It is just amazing. We are a non-profit charity that supports local people in the community.”

The charity helps with things such as funeral costs, providing specialist bikes and even holding birthday parties and Christmas shopping trips for those affected by cancer.

Mr Day and trustees Stephen Picton and Richard Griffiths addressed runners at the start of the race, with Mr Griffiths reading out the names of people who had survived or lost their fight with cancer.

Lynn Murphy, Bradley Lowery’s fundraising co-ordinator and friend of the family, also made a speech thanking the Hartlepool community for their ongoing support.

She said: “I want to say thank you to Miles for Men because, throughout our campaign, they have always been there to support us. It is through people like you that they have been able to support us.

“We are now in the process of setting the foundation up and it was a great loss losing Bradley.

“He has brought to many people together, just like how Miles for Men have brought so many people in Hartlepool together.

“I hope to see quite a few of you next year running in support of Bradley Lowery’s Foundation because it will be set up by then.”

Crowds then joined together to sing ‘There’s Only One Bradley Lowery’ in memory of the six-year-old who tragically died after battling cancer neuroblastoma earlier this month.

Many participants were also completing the race in memory of lost loved ones.

Grandmother Janice Royal was there in support of her grandson Thomas Turnbull, 17, who was taking part.

She said she goes to the event every year to honour the life of her son Paul Royal who tragically died after a battle with pancreatic and liver cancer in April 2013.

She said: “The charity were very good to Paul, they are a great set of lads and they put a lot of work into it.”

