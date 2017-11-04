Ornament stolen from a Hartlepool mum's grave

A grieving Hartlepool family has been left devastated after a precious ornament was stolen from their loved one's grave.

Tracey Robson died suddenly in July, just days after her 50th birthday, following a short battle with breast cancer.

The ornament taking pride of place at the grave.

Now, to add to her family's suffering, callous thieves have stolen a Betty Boop ornament from her grave, which was bought as a gift for Tracey shortly before she died.

Her sister, Sue Jobson, 55, said it is hard to say how much the special edition figurine, with Betty wearing combat gear, means to them and she is begging whoever took it to put it back.

She said: "Tracey loved Betty Boop and this was one of the last things anyone bought for her before she died, so we put it on her grave."

Sue said the ornament costs around £50, but they have searched all over and they can't find one to replace it.

She said: "It's not about the cost, we just can't get another one. I'm not bothered about who took it, I just want them to please give it back.

"I know I shouldn't have to, but I would even give them the money for it."

Sue said Tracey, who has two children and two grandchildren, died just eight weeks after being diagnosed with cancer and the sisters' father, William Robson, also died earlier this year aged 73.

She said: "We are still really grieving and for this to happen is just devastating. My mam is in bits, she has lost her husband and her baby and now this.

"We put a few things on the grave to make it look nice. It looks like someone has gone out of their way to take this, because all the other things are still there. I can't imagine who could do something like this.

"It's just heartbreaking."

Sue said the ornament was there when she visited the graveside in Stanton Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon, but when she went back on Friday afternoon it was gone. The theft has been reported to the police.

She said: "I just want them to leave it at a police station or just put it back. All we care about it getting it back."