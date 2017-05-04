Our reporter Daniel picks up national award

Here is the news - our reporter Daniel Prince has scooped a national award.

Daniel, 24, picked up the trainee journalist of the year prize at the Johnston Press Awards last week.

He was in London to pick up his gong in a ceremony at Shakespeare’s Globe attended by award winners from across the country.

Daniel, from South Shields, began his role as a trainee reporter in May 2015, and just last month passed his National Qualification in Journalism (NQJ) exams with the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) to become a senior reporter.

He has been recognised for his work across our three north east titles - Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail - throughout 2016, which included reporting on an armed police swoop, local elections, tragic deaths and South Shields FC’s rise to prominence.

After picking up the award, he said: “It was an honour to win the award in such a hotly-contested category.

“I’ve had a hugely enjoyable and rewarding two years as a trainee reporter, during which time I’d like to think I have grown as a journalist.

“There are many people I’d like to thank for their support since I joined the company, particularly head of multi-media news Gary Oliver and content managers Tom Patterson and Peter Tennick for their help on a daily basis.

“I’d also like to thank editorial director Joy Yates, managing director Gavin Foster and head of sport Ross Gregory for all of their continued support, as well as all of my colleagues.”

Joy Yates, Editorial Director, said: “Daniel truly deserves this JP Trainee of the Year award.

“His superb submitted portfolio of work included examples of his compelling news and sport coverage and his engaging online content. I am also delighted that Daniel has been promoted to senior reporter following his recent National Qualification in Journalism exam success.”