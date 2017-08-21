Outcry over plans to build gas-powered electricity sub station in Hartlepool

Village councillors say plans for an electricity sub station on their doorstep will industrialize a beautiful part of the countryside.

Hart Parish Council is objecting to a planning application to build a gas powered electricity generator on land east of Worset Lane just off the A179 Hart bypass.

Hart Parish Councillor Keith Park, concerned over proposed plans for gas powered electric sub station

It says the development, if passed, will harm the appearance of the area and the council has environmental worries about emissions and noise from the site.

The generator building is set to measure approximately 400ft-long by 100ft-wide.

There is already an existing substation close by, but the parish council says the new development would be more visible.

But the applicant, Clearstone Energy, says it operates small-scale gas power stations, that produce much-needed electricity with less than half the greenhouse gas emissions of coal powered stations.

Councillor Keith Park, a member of Hart Parish Council, said: “We are very against it from the point of view of expanding the area into an industrial area and is not what we signed up for in the village. Our concerns are from the emissions, noise and visual impact.

“A facility like this could be built further down the gas distribution network out of the way of any local areas. People are not happy about it.”

The owner of the land concerned is John Litlefair, who is chair of Hart Parish Council, but he has not been involved in any discussions due to his interest.

The parish council adds: “There will be visual plumes of exhaust under certain environmental conditions.”

They say there has been insufficient public consultation and the development was not included in Hartlepool Brough Council’s new Local Plan.

It also says construction of the development would bring 18 months of disruption to the community.

Ben Pratt, director of Clearstone Energy, said: “Clearstone Energy has submitted a detailed planning application including surveys such as noise and air quality, all of which indicate that there will be no impact on Hart Village or the surrounding area.

“We have paid attention to the appearance of the facility and have designed the building to be in-keeping with local area and it will look like an agricultural barn surrounded by a wooden fence.”

Commenting on the new application Mr Pratt added: “The UK is currently facing a shortfall in energy supply as existing large coal and gas power stations are being taken offline with few planned replacements.

“Intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar add to this problem as they do not supply a consistent power source and there is now a large requirement for efficient flexible power generation that can start up in under five minutes.

“The proposed power generation facility is supported through the Government’s Capacity Market policy and will help prevent national and local blackouts whilst saving thousands of tonnes of carbon each year.

“The area around Worset Lane has a number of energy developments in place such as wind turbines, pylons and two large electricity substations.

“This reserve power facility has been located on Worset lane due to the high voltage electricity connection into Northern Powergrid’s substation and the Northern Gas Networks intermediate pressure gas main running underground in the same field.

“The design has been amended recently to improve the flue system, it now has two shorter wind shields rather than 11 exhaust stacks. Furthermore, our proposal includes extensive boundary treatment features such as planting additional vegetation around the edge of the site to screen the proposed facility and the existing substation.”

A decision will be made later by Hartlepool Borough Council.