Amazing success as Christmas gift appeal has record success

News
Alfie Smith (front middle) is presented with a cheque for �1182.80 by (rear left to right) Alex Shaw (shift manager), Kym Thompson 1st assistant manager), Hannah Bradley (crew member), Bev Williamson (operations consultant and Jasper Maudsley (franchisee). along with his brother Alex and mum Annie Stalley. Picture by FRANK REID

Kind McDonald’s staff raise cash for Alfie Smith’s live-changing op

Lifestyle
A phantom drone in flight, as new drone owners have been warned about the risk of flying the devices as soon as they unwrap them this Christmas.

New drone owners urged to read rules or risk jail

News
Home manager Alan Welsh holding a copy of the Ofsted report with fellow staff (standing left to right) Ian Bell, Jackie Moran, Dan Graver, Ian Coates and Dave Simpson with (front left to right) Trish Adams and Lindsey Newbury. Picture by FRANK REID

Outstanding Hartlepool children’s home raises aspirations

News

‘Look out for those in need all year round’ says Bishop of Durham in Christmas message

News

Queen's Christmas Message: Watch and read the full speech

News

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day?

News

Hartlepool lifeboat rescues sailor with broken leg

News

Christmas wishes from little cancer battler Bradley Lowery

News 3

Thousands make festive getaway from Newcastle Airport

Transport 1
Work on the A688 starts in the New Year

Delay warning as scheme to widen North East road starts in New Year

News
The A19 is partially closed southbound after a man died after falling from a viaduct

A19 partially closed after man falls from viaduct

News
The A1 Western Bypass at the MetroCentre. Picture from Google Images.

Accident causes MetroCentre Christmas shopping traffic nightmare

News

Attempted murder trial set after assault victim was left with severed spinal cord

News
The Co-op has recalled the foil wrapped chocolate Santas.

Chocolate Santas recalled after batteries scare

Crime
Richard Sanderson

Hartlepool dad locked up for Christmas over secret affair with schoolgirl

News
News

Outstanding Hartlepool children’s home raises aspirations

News
Infants' nativity at Eldon Grove Academy.

Little angels tell the story of Christmas

News
Brownie Hannah (9) with with her collection of badges. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool Brownie can wear badges of pride after clinching scores of awards

News
St Hilds pupils Mia Blenkinsopp and Amy Riddle present a cheque for �200 to Janice Forbes from the hospice.

Hartlepool school makes generous donation to hospice

News
Back row (l to r): Daniel Stewart, 11, Lyla Taylor, 11 Middle row (l to r): Noor Hussain, 7, Green Santa, Amer Mihad, 8 Front: Kia Stewart, 9

Green Santa rewards eco-friendly Hartlepool school

News 1

Town praised after dramatic fall in youth unemployment

News 1
Transport 1
Crime
Will you be hitting the shops today? Picture: Pixabay

Friday shoppers flex muscles in race to grab Christmas groceries

Business

What you think about Seaton Carew car parking charge

News 23
Nissan's Sunderland plant

Nissan UK sees profits rise - but warns of possible 'long-term' challenges

News 11
The council was found to have good systems in place to manage its finances in an effecive way.

Hartlepool Borough Council praised by auditors for management of finances

News 11
Car park at Seaton Carew . Picture by FRANK REID

Businesses blast council decision to scrap free car parking at Seaton Carew

News 27
Park Road car park. Picture by FRANK REID

New parking charges aimed at boosting town centre shopping

News 19

Flytippers count the cost after ditching black bags lands them in court

News
An artist's impression of Church Street

Get the low-down on Hartlepool town centre plans

News 12
Flooding closes Hartlepool road.

Key water main burst causes havoc in Hartlepool

News
Ryehill Gardens

New 20mph limits set to be introduced on Hartlepool roads

News 3

Kind McDonald’s staff raise cash for Alfie Smith’s live-changing op

Lifestyle
Volunteering can help boost mental health

Volunteering can really help boost mental health

News
Campaign groups are calling on people to watch how much they drink this Christmas and New Year as the emergency services prepare for their busiest time.

Plea to not let drink be a downer on festive celebrations

News 2
Langley House residents were delighted with the donation from Bradley.

Care home residents delighted with donation from Bradley Lowery

News 4
James Pallister and Claire Ashley from Project 85 with items that they are giving out to vulnerable people this Christmas Picture by FRANK REID

A festive helping hand for those in need in Hartlepool

News