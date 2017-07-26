Owner’s warning after second dog attacked in Hartlepool in matter of days

Have your say

A dog owner says Hartlepool is not a safe place for dogs after a second terrifying attack in less than a week.

Keith Gorse, 58, has told of how his beloved whippet Max lost half of his tail after being mauled by another dog.

Max lost some of his tail in the attack.

It came just days after Hartlepool couple John Cuthbert and Lorraine Meakin were left devastated when their Pomeranian Shih Tzu cross Flossie was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs.

Mr Gorse feels the town has a problem with dog attacks after seeing three-year-old Max mauled near his home in Browning Avenue.

He said: “I had him out for a walk when a dog just ran out and bit his tail.

“The damage was so bad that some of his tail had to be chopped off.

Lots of attacks like this are happening and I don’t think it’s a safe place for dogs Keith Gorse

“The other dog wasn’t on a lead, and this is a regular problem in the town.

“Hartlepool definitely has a problem with this.

“Lots of attacks like this are happening and I don’t think it’s a safe place for dogs.

“Owners have to be very careful now when taking their dogs out for a walk.”

Keith Gorse with dog Max, who was attacked while walking near his home.

Mr Gorse was also left upset by the actions of the owner of the dog which attacked Max, who he said just walked away.

He added: “My dog was obviously in pain.

“His tail was bleeding for days and I obviously had to take him to the vets.

“The treatment he received cost me over £600, so it was expensive for me as well.”

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “We have received a report, but the matter is a civil dispute and not a policing matter.”

The attack on Max came after a fatal incident at Blue Lagoon earlier this month, when Pomeranian Shih Tzu cross Flossie was killed.

Owners Mr Cuthbert and Miss Meakin, from Front Street, Greatham, had been walking Flossie when a pack of dogs attacked their beloved pet.

The family contacted Cleveland Police, who confirmed they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Cuthbert said: “Flossie was viciously savaged by three dogs who killed her in the attack.

“The police are involved but we want to get a warning out there.”