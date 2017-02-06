Oxbridge delight for two Hartlepool college students

Bosses at Hartlepool Sixth Form College are celebrating after two students were given Oxbridge offers.

Former English Martyrs School pupil Lauren Howells has been offered a place at Cambridge to study human, social and political sciences and Laura Jones, formerly of High Tunstall School, has been offered a place at Oxford to study physics.

Lauren Howells

Lauren said: “I’m overwhelmed and unbelievably happy to receive an offer.

“I now need to work as hard as possible to ensure I meet the grades.

“I’m very grateful to English Martyrs School for the support I received for my GCSE’s and to Hartlepool Sixth Form for the fantastic support they have provided.”

Lauren is studying A-levels in sociology, government and politics and history. She has also received support as part of the Honours Programme at the college, a scheme that has contributed to the increasing number of students achieving places at leading universities in recent years.

Lauren is part of the Elite Athlete Scholarship Programme due to her performance in athletics.

Laura is studying physics, chemistry, biology, maths and further maths at A-level.

She said: “I have really enjoyed my time at college and the support has been great. I am now working hard as ever to get the grades I need.”

College chiefs say that last Academic year 67% of the Year 13 cohort progressed to Higher Education.

Rebecca Henderson, the raising aspirations co-ordinator at the college said: “We work really hard with our students and provide a wealth of support to give them the most competitive chance of progressing to top universities. We are seeing Russell Group offers increase every academic year and it’s extremely pleasing.”