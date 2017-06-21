Paddling pools in Hartlepool are set to be opened for school summer holidays

A popular paddling pool at Hartlepool’s historic Headland area will be open throughout the school summer holidays for members of the public to enjoy.

The council today confirmed that the sites, at Block Sands and Fish Sands, are to stay open for the whole of the summer school break.

Lifeguards will be on site from around 10am to 6pm each day.

Some residents have said that they would have liked to have seen the pools open during the recent heatwave over the past weekend.

UKIP councillor Tim Fleming has said that he would like to see the pools open at other times, not just the summer school break.

“We tried to get them open earlier in the year but were told they won’t be until the summer holidays,” said Coun Fleming.

“Quite a few people have pulled the council up about it but apparently it takes quite a procedure to get them sorted as the lifeguards have to open and clean them.

“The council just doesn’t have the money to do it.

“The last argument we had about this was a few weeks ago.

“I think they should be open more often so that the kids can enjoy them during other times that they are off and it’s warm.”

Writing on his Facebook page, Labour councillor Mike McLaughlin, who also serves the Headland ward, said: “I’ve checked with Hartlepool council and the Headland paddling pools will be open during school holidays – July 21 until September 4 (inclusive).

“The operational times for the lifeguards will be approximately 10am to 6pm, at the Headland they will be active at two sites: Block Sands, by the paddling pool, and Fish Sands.

“Please share to spread the information.”

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “The outdoor paddling pools at Seaton Carew and the Headland will be operational across the school summer holidays from July 21 until September 4 and lifeguards will be operational between 10am and 6pm.

“The decision to fund a permanent summer holiday service was included in the Medium Term Financial Strategy agreed at February’s Full Council meeting.”