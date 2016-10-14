Painting and decorating student to hold charity night for Bradley Lowery

A charitable student is going above and beyond to fundraise for a youngster battling cancer.

Matthew Wintersgill, a painting and decorating student, was so touched by the story of Bradley Lowery’s fight with neuroblastoma that he decided to organise a musical charity night to raise funds.

Bradley Lowery

The event will be held on November 19 at the Engineers Social Club in Raby Road in Hartlepool, in the hope of raising as much as possible towards the youngster’s pioneering treatment in America.

The 17-year-old from Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, said: “I heard his story and just thought it was a shame what has happened to him.

“I lost my step-dad to cancer and so I just thought it would be nice to do something to help him.

“I met Bradley’s mum Gemma at the Splash for Cash charity event last month I told her what I was planning to do and she was over the moon.

“I am only 17 years old, so I am probably the one of the youngest people to have done something for him.”

On the night, which runs from from 7pm to 9pm, guests will be entertained by live music performances from the likes of Jeff Butterfield, Jenny Haigh and Howie Scarbrough.

There will also be a cake stall and a raffle in a bid to raise further funds.

The five-year-old from Blackhall was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Tickets are £3 and can be bought by calling Matthew in 07963478829 or via Facebook Matthew Robert Wintersgill.

To donate, text BRAD02 £1 to 70070.

Fans can also donate at www.chasethewind.co.uk