Pair quizzed by police after Hartlepool cat killing

Police are currently unable to make progress with an investigation into the killing of a pet cat in Hartlepool after interviewing two people.

The Parkinson family were left heartbroken when beloved pet Pepsi was stolen last month, before later being found dead.

CCTV footage showed the 12-year-old being grabbed by a male from the top of a car in Tulip Close, on Bishop Cuthbert housing estate, in the early hours of Sunday, October 29.

An appeal was launched by the family to locate Pepsi and the person who took him, but his body was sadly found in a bush near West View Cemetery.

Cleveland Police took no further action against two people they interviewed in connection with the incident.

They say they will need further information if they are to make progress with the case.

A spokesman for the force said: "Following extensive joint inquiries with our colleagues at the RSPCA, two males were interviewed in connection with the theft of the cat.

"Both were released with no further police action although should any new witnesses come forward with information we will, of course, look into it thoroughly.

"We appreciate how distressing this incident was for the owner and understand her disappointment and frustration with this outcome, however we have been in daily contact with her throughout to keep her updated on how we have followed every line of inquiry possible, and we have explained how, without further information or witnesses coming forward, we are sadly unable to progress inquiries at this stage."

The Parkinson family believe Pepsi was used as bait for dogs by so-called lampers, who hunt for small animals with dogs at night.

The loss of the beloved cat has devastated the family. He had been a gift to the family's mother from her husband, who later passed away from cancer.