Pair released in connection with Billingham train stabbing

A man and a woman have been released while investigations are carried out into a stabbing on a train near BIllingham.

The British Transport Police confirmed the pair have been released under investigation following the incident on Friday.

A man suffered stab wounds on board a Northern Train heading for Teesside and passengers were forced to evacuate at Billingham Station around 4.30pm.

The stabbing occurred on a service which left Hexham at 2.45pm on its way to Nunthorpe.

The vicitm was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, but was later discharged.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman confirmed that a man and woman who were arrested have now been released as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 408 of 15/09/2017 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.