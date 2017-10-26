Paramedic response vehicle involved in road accident in Hartlepool

A paramedic emergency response vehicle has collided with another car while on a call in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred at the junction of Park Road and York Road this morning.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "One of our rapid response paramedic vehicles was involved in a collision with another motor vehicle in Park Road, Hartlepool, just after 11.30am this morning whilst responding to an emergency call.

"On being alerted to the call, we dispatched a double crewed ambulance and an officer to the scene to support the paramedic who had already begun assessing the driver of the other vehicle.

"The patient was assessed on scene and provided with advice but did not require hospital treatment.

"We also immediately dispatched a second rapid response paramedic for the original emergency call to avoid any delay in treatment."

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said the force had received a report of a collision between a BMW and a Ford Ka shortly after 11.30am.