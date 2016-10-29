Paranormal investigators to examine historic Hartlepool site

A team of paranormal investigators will see if anything goes bump in the night when they visit a historic site in Hartlepool.

The team led by paranormal researcher Jo Banks will investigate the Headland’s Friarage Manor site on the eve of Halloween tomorrow night.

From left, Samantha Hornsey, Lynsey Goodall, Clint Goodall and Jo Banks

She will be joined by medium Samantha Hornsey, paranormal investigator Jonathan Pounder and psychic and empath Lynsey Goodall plus a number of members of the public.

The site dates back to the 13th century when it was home to monks of a Franciscan Friarage, established around 1240.

It has also been a workhouse and most recently was used as part of St Hilda’s Hospital but has stood empty since 1987.

The team will also investigate a second private location which is not being made public ahead of the event.

The two places that we are taking them to are very active Jo Banks

Jo said: “It should be great. The two places that we are taking them to are very active.

“The ancient Friarage Manor House grounds has seen much activity throughout the centuries.

“An awful lot of people have reported seeing things on the ground and hearing noises.

“The area is so rich in history.”

Following the popularity of Sunday night’s event Jo, organised a second night for Saturday, November 12.

Both are a sell out and have raised more than £400 for Hartlepool charity Kev’s Klub.

Jo added: “The first one sold out straight away so I put another date in for the 12th and that sold out straightaway as well.

“We are really looking forward to meeting the public give them an insight into what it is like to be a paranormal investigator.”

Jo has organised a number of ghost and history walks at various sites across Hartlepool over the years, but confesses she is still to be convinced.

“I would say I’m a sceptic,” she said. “I try my best to rationalise. To be an investigator you always have to rule out absolutely everything logic first.”

Previous investigations have looked at St Hilda’s Church, the masonic Hall, The Cosmopolitan pub and the Borough Hall

Proceeds from both of the latest investigations will go to Kev’s Klub, a social club for adults with special needs in the Hartlepool which meets at Newholm Court on a Wednesday night.

If anyone would like to also donate to Kev’s Klub can Jo on 07956 727118.