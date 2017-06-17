Parents can find out more about summer holiday childcare programme

Parents feeling the pressure of childcare during the summer holidays are invited to an Oscars opening evening on Tuesday, June 27.

Oscars, which has been running for 20 years, and hailed as “outstanding” by Ofsted is an after school childcare service based at Rossmere Youth Centre.

Hartlepool Borough Council runs the childcare summer programme and wants parents to have a chance to speak to staff about the educational and fun holiday program they offer to 3-16 years-old children.

During summer holidays, parents could drop off their children from 8am, with breakfast provided for them on arrival. Children will then have an action-packed day of fun prior to being collected by parents by 5.45pm.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “If parents have to juggle working and looking after their children during the summer holidays.

“Oscars could be just the answer. Our open evening will give parents the chance to have an informal chat with our staff members who will answer any questions they may have, as well as find out about the fun-filled programme of events.”

The council’s holiday programme runs from Monday, July 24, to Monday, September 4.

Councillor Alan Clark, chair of the council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “This established service continues to provide an exceptional out of school care programme for the people of Hartlepool, offering essential support to working parents both during and out of term time. Parents can be safe in the knowledge their children are happy, having fun, and cared for by an experienced team of staff.”