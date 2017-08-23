Parents of Hartlepool terror victim pay tribute to their “incredible” daughter

The family of a much-loved woman from Hartlepool who lost her life in the Manchester bombing say she meant the world to them in a touching tribute.

Jane Tweddle, 51, a mother of three, was one of 22 people tragically killed when she was caught up in the terrorist atrocity at the Manchester Arena in May.

Jane Tweddle (left) on holiday with a friend as a young woman.

Her parents Alan and Margaret Tweddle, who live in the town, have now paid their own loving tribute to Jane, who was mum to Harriet, 25, Lily, 23, and Isabelle, 20.

They described her as “our incredible, strong, loving daughter”.

Alan and Margaret said: “She was adored by everyone she met, she touched so many hearts in so many ways.

“She had a loving childhood growing up in Hartlepool and attended Dyke House school.

The bench in Jane's memory at Seaton Carew

“She was a popular girl and had many friends at school, some of these friendships had stood the test of time and were still in touch with Jane, meeting up for regular school reunions.”

Some of the heartfelt messages from Jane’s closest school friends included: “Jane was loved by all who came into her life and I’m sure she passed on this love to all in return, which is the truest sign of a wonderful person and a life well lived.”

Another friend added: “Jane was charming, Jane was bubbly, Jane was coy, Jane was all these and more.”

Old school friends remembered Jane during a Dyke House school reunion on Friday night when they released balloons into the air in her memory.

Jane Tweddle (far left) in her school days

Alan and Margaret added: “To the world, Jane was simply one woman, but to us, her daughters, her family and those closest to her, she was the world.

“Jane’s legacy is her family and will live on through her daughters, her brother and everyone she inspired and touched in her life.

“We’ve also had a beautiful bench in memory of Jane placed on Seaton Carew front for those who need a minute just to sit and think about all the incredible and beautiful memories of our daughter.

“Love you to the moon and back, love mum and dad.”

Jane had lived in Blackpool for a number of years. She worked as a receptionist at South Shore Academy where she was a hugely valued member of staff.