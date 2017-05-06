Parents thank charity after baby’s life-saving surgery

The parents of a baby girl who survived a life-threatening condition have raised £300 for The Sick Children’s Trust by taking part in its Big Chocolate Tea campaign.

Danielle Bestford, 26, and Corey Nelson, 22, from Wingate, were told to prepare for the worst when their unborn daughter was diagnosed with a diaphragmatic hernia, meaning her lungs would underdeveloped and she would struggle to survive.

Evie Bestford with her dad, Corey Nelson.

At three days old Evie underwent life-saving surgery at Leicester Royal Infirmary, before being transferred back to Newcastle RVI,where she remained for another six weeks.

Danielle and Corey were able to stay at Crawford House, run by The Sick Children’s Trust, which is in the grounds of the hospital.

The couple held a Big Chocolate Tea event to thank the charity for its support and raised £300. They also raised more than £111 for specialist equipment at Leicester’s Glenfield Hospital.

Danielle said: “By keeping us together just minutes from Evie’s side, Crawford House gave us a lot of security as we knew that if anything bad were to happen, we were minutes rather than miles away.

“Evie is now doing really well and has been home with us for a few weeks now. And every day we see her getting stronger and stronger – she makes us so proud.

“We decided we wanted to hold a Big Chocolate Tea event to give back to The Sick Children’s Trust – the amazing charity that was there for us in our darkest time.”

Danielle Bestford with her daughter, Evie.