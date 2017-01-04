Park benefits from Hartlepool respect campaign’s day of action

Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park was the focus of a day of action when the council and partners teamed up to tackle a number of issues.

The event was part of the ongoing Respect Your Neighbourhood campaign which is led by Hartlepool Borough Council and involves other key organisations such as the police and fire brigade under the banner of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership.

It involves a full day of action in a particular area of town one day a month aimed at improving local neighbourhoods.

Rural West ward – the largest in town – was the latest place to benefit.

Action taken in the park included cleaning blocked gullies, improving to signage and tackling parking issues.

Councillor Marjorie James, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Policy Committee, said: “The regular Respect Your Neighbourhood days enable the council and its various partner organisations to focus on one area of the town and resolve issues which matter most to residents.

“We are always grateful to people for drawing matters to our attention or making suggestions, and we have taken action to address important issues in and around Ward Jackson Park.”

The area’s ward councillors and members of the public helped to flag up issues to the lead organisations in the run up to the day.

Actions taken on the day included clearing several gullies in the park area which had become blocked with leaves and debris; redundant signage was removed and others repaired.

The issue of motorists parking on the grass near the park cafeteria was identified and will be monitored to see if further action is required.

A lifebelt which had been thrown into the pond was retrieved and a water leak on the upper terrace of the park was isolated and scheduled for repair in the New Year.

Rural West Councillor Brenda Loynes, added: “The Respect Your Neighbourhood day was very productive as it enabled a number of issues which had been raised by the local community to be resolved.

“I would like to thank everyone for their input into the day which has certainly benefitted the area.”

The Respect Your Neighbourhood campaign was launched early in 2013.

Activities in other areas have included environmental and civil enforcement patrols and graffiti removal to checks on vehicles to issuing home fire safety advice.

During 2015’s campaign, action included 14 warnings issued to inconsiderate parkers, five untaxed vehicles were seized and eight people were fined for dog fouling or littering.

More than 200 properties received letters about anti-social behaviour and repairs were carried out to fences, footpaths and play equipment.