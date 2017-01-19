Park toilets damaged after storage cupboard catches fire

An investigation is to be carried out after a park's toilet block caught fire.

A crew of firefighters from Hartlepool's Stranton Fire Station were called to Rossmere Park in the town after a passer-by spotted smoke rising from the building.

Two officers wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the blaze, which had started in a storage cupboard.

Northern Powergrid was also called in, as the heat and smoke had caused damage to the electric consumer unit, which holds the fuses for the building.

Investigators from Cleveland Fire Service are to return to the park today as an inquiry is carried out to find the cause.

The incident happened at 8pm yesterday, with the team of firefighters spending half an hour at the scene.