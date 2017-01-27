Partnership takes the lead on dog fouling

New signs aimed at irresponsible dog owners who do not pick up after their pets were installed on a Hartlepool housing estate as part of a day of community action.

Bishop Cuthbert was the focus of the latest in a series of neighbourhood action days which sees community partners working together to tackle issues that affect residents.

Anti-dog fouling signs were put up around the estate as part of the Safer Hartlepool partnership’s ongoing Respect Your Neighbourhood campaign.

They were erected to catch owners’ attention around grassed areas next to Merlin Road where there is an ongoing issue with people failing to clean up after their dogs.

Litter was also picked up from a number of areas, including Meadowsweet Road and Bluebell Way, and illegal fly-posted signs were taken down.

Councillor Marjorie James, the chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “The council receives a lot of complaints about dog fouling and litter and this Respect Your Neighbourhood day in Bishop Cuthbert gave us the perfect opportunity to address some of the problems that are occurring there.

“I would like to thank the organisations which supported the day of action and also local residents for drawing matters to our attention.”

Cleveland Police also carried out spot checks on vehicles using main roads in the area.

Five untaxed vehicles were stopped and the drivers’ details passed on to DVLA for follow-up action.

Coun Paul Beck, one of three Hart ward councillors, added: “The success of the Bishop Cuthbert day of action demonstrates the commitment of Hartlepool council and partner agencies to tackle a range of issues – such as dog fouling, fly-tipping, illegal parking and anti-social behaviour – that affect all parts of our town.

“I would particularly like to thank the police for supporting the action day and I look forward to continuing to work with them, other agencies, Council staff and residents throughout the coming year to improve Hart Ward and the town of Hartlepool generally.”

The Respect Your Neighbourhood Campaign is led by the council and supported by agencies including Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

One day of action in a different area of the town takes place about once a month to tackle issues and improve neighbourhoods.