Party to remember Hartlepool princess Becky Bell on 13th birthday

Family and friends of Hartlepool princess Becky Bell will come together to raise money in her memory on what would have been her 13th birthday.

Becky’s uncle George Bell is organising the fundraising night next week to help other children with terminal and life-limiting illnesses.

Becky Bell.

The happy youngster died five years ago in January after a brave fight against cancer, leaving a huge hole in her family’s life.

Her parents Julie and Mark set up a website called keepsmilingforbecky.com to help financially support families of children going through serious illness.

George said: “Becky is still in everybody’s mind.

“Since we have lost her quite a few of the family have done different events.

Becky Bell's mum Julie and uncle George Bell.

“We are always looking for new ways to raise money to help other kids as life doesn’t stop when they are ill, it carries on and we do our bit to help.

“Last year I cycled from John O’Groats to Hartlepool.”

The website states: “We take donations to pass on to families who are in need of some financial support and hope to take a little stress off their shoulders where money is concerned to hopefully allow them to spend more time on the things that matter, like spending time with each other.”

The event takes place at the South Durham Social Club, Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, on the night of Friday, August 18.

Live music will be provided courtesy of tribute band T Rox.

There will also be bingo, tombolas and raffles.

George’s sister Gina Hitchen is also helping to organise the night.

Becky’s mam Julie Bell, of Rift House, said: “With it being Becky’s 13th birthday we wanted to mark it in some way and thought what better than to raise yet more money for her website.”

Danielle Rudd, a friend of the family, and a teacher at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, recently raised almost £400 for Becky’s charity.

She successfully completed the Three Peaks Challenge by scaling the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

Next week’s fundraising night starts at 7pm and tickets are £4.

Her family are appealing for donations for raffle prizes.

Tickets for Becky’s birthday charity night are available now by asking at the club, and by calling Julie on 07927 225542 or George on 07955 173390.