Passengers face struggle to catch bus after stop disappears

Elderly neighbours are calling for a rethink after a bus stop was installed in error near their homes - and then removed.

Residents in Claremont Apartments, off Elwick Road, Hartlepool, used the stop after it was put in place outside their complex.

There are three bus stops on the other side, why not on both sides? Malcolm Welch

They are furious when it disappeared - leaving them with a 600 yard walk to the junction of Powell Street to catch a bus into town.

A number of those living in the over 55s development have mobility problems.

A stop - just outside the development, on the other side of the road, would have allowed them to catch the Stagecoach’s 3 service, which runs between Throston Grange and South Fens.

But Hartlepool Borough Council says a sign put up before Christmas was installed by mistake and discussions have failed to find a suitable new location all residents in the area are happy with.

Sylvia Turnbull, who nursed her husband George, 72, until his death a decade ago, has a series of health conditions and uses a walking aid.

The 77-year-old said: “I think it’s terrible because my walking is bad and I’m nervous when I go out.

“I’m quite out of puff by the time I make it down to Poiwell Street and you’re always looking over your shoulder in case the bus is behind you.”

Ex-bus driver Malcolm Welch, 66, said: “It’s not just us that would benefit. There are three bus stops on the other side, why not have them on both sides?”

Carole Thornton, 67, lives with husband Michael, 69, who has COPD.

She said: “We want them to put the bus stop back and we want it outside.

“We’ve had no help from anyone.”

A council spokesman said: “There hasn’t been a bus stop at this location for a considerable number of years.

“A bus stop sign was erected in error in the autumn last year and, when this was brought to our attention of the council, it was removed in November.

“The council has consulted residents in the area but unfortunately we have not been able to identify a bus stop location which is satisfactory to them.”