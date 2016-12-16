Pedal power aims to help Hartlepool youngster achieve his dream

Two days of festive fun is aiming to help a Hartlepool youngster move a step closer to achieving his dream.

Little Alfie Smith needs to raise £50,000 by June if he is to be able to undergo an operation in Leeds known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR).

The life-changing surgery will give Alfie, who has cerebral palsy, the chance to be able to walk painfree and unaided for the first time in his life.

However, the race is now on to find the remaining £45,000 before his health deteriorates making him no longer suitable for surgery.

Today his fundraising team will be at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre hosting a tombola from 9am until 6pm.

Tomorrow, will see people from Santander, the shopping centre and others take to pedal power to cycle the distance on static bikes from Hartlepool to Leeds - where Alfie will have his operation - and back again.

We’re all looking forward to getting on the bikes for Alfie. Mark Rycraft

The distance the riders aim to cover is more than 150 miles between 8am and 6pm.

Characters from Paw Patrol and Olaf will also be making an appearance alongside a DJ. The event is being supported by 02 and Xercise4less.

All three McDonalds in the town will also be playing their part by hosting a family fun day within their restaurants on Saturday to help boost Alfie’s funds.

Shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “I’ve met Alfie and his enthusiasm and zest for life just bowls you over and just who he is an individual is just heartwarming.”

Meanwhile, Alfie’s determination to one day walk painfree has inspired a Beavers group to launch their own fundraising venture for the Throston School pupil.

Each member of the group, who meet at Throston Primary School, have taken a Smarties Tube and aim to fill them with 20p pieces.

The group which meets at the school on Monday nights is also offering to be a drop-off for anyone who would like to take part in the Smarties Tube challenge for Alfie.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Alfie’s fund can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpalfiewalk