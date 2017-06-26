Pedestrian seriously injured after colliding with car on A19

A pedestrian was left seriously injured after a road incident on the A19.

A collision took police between a car and a 30-year-old male pedestrian on Saturday.

The incident happened near to the junction with the A1027 near Billingham and Norton.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information, with a 66-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving having since been released.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are appealing for information after a collision which left a pedestrian seriously injured on the A19, near to the junction with the A1027 at Norton.

"The collision involved a 30-year-old male pedestrian and a blue Audi A6 and happened at around 11pm on Saturday, June 24.

"The pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries and a broken pelvis.

"His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. He remains in James Cook University Hospital in a ‘stable’ condition and continues to receive treatment.

"A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"He was released from custody with no bail conditions while inquiries continue.

"Any witnesses who may have seen two males walking along the A19 or anyone who may have witnessed the collision are asked to contact Sergeant Darren Breslin from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 111529."