Pensioner cyclist dies after collision with car

An 80-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash with a car as he cycled along a busy road.

The incident happened on the A177 at High Shincliffe today at around noon.

The blue Tesla Model S 90D and pedal cyclist were travelling south on the A177 when the collision occurred.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough this afternoon.

He had been airlifted to hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance.

Durham Constabulary would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Call Durham Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 90 of November 10.