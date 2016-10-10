Pensioner dies after being struck by car

A 79-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car earlier today.

The pensioner was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Agila in Middle Street in Blackhall Colliery at around 10am today.

He was airlifted to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough in a critical condition.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "Unfortunately he died this afternoon from his injuries.

"The road was closed to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident and reopened just before noon."

The Great North Air Ambulance was called to the scene and helped airlift the man to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 126 of October 10.