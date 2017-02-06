Pensioner dies after being struck by car

A pensioner who was seriously injured after being struck by a car has sadly died.

Anne Tregoning, 89, was hit by a Citroen Berlingo near to East Stanley Methodist Church around 6.30pm on Thursday, February 2.

Mrs Tregoning, a retired nurse, was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, but died in hospital over the weekend with her family at her bedside.

They said Anne was much loved by friends and family, and asked for privacy at this sad time.

Anyone who may have seen the incident and not already come forward to police is asked to contact the collision investigation unit on: 0191 375 2159.