Pensioner pulled from the water off Hartlepool in early hours rescue

A woman was taken to hospital suffering from suspected hypothermia after she was pulled from the water in the early hours of today.

HM Coastguard was called in by Cleveland Police officers who spotted the woman, thought to be in her 70s, in the water while out on patrol just before 4am.

Teams from Hartlepool and Seaham were joined by Hartlepool RNLI's inshore lifeboat to an area near the Heugh Breakwater at the Headland.

The police helicopter and a crew from Cleveland Fire were also involved in the rescue operation.

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton by ambulance, conscious but suffering signs of hypothermia.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "The RNLI inshore lifeboat stood by as the casualty was recovered from the rocks on the shoreline by a Coastguard team to an awaiting ambulance.

"The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 4.40am, where the lifeboat was made ready for service again by 5am."