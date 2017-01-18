People asked to vote favourite piece of maritime art for Seaton Carew

People are being urged to vote on their favourite prosepective design for a piece of public art planned for Seaton Carew’s seafront.

Nine submissions of maritime themed art have been shortlisted from local, regional and national artists and now Hartlepool Borough Council is seeking the views of the public.

One of the proposals for the sculpture, a bust of a seafarer in Sowester.

The aim of the initiative is to link the waterfront areas of the town via public art, but it is still subject to funding from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Other proposals include the installation of a statue dedicated to Hollywood director Sir Ridley Scott within the Church Street area.

Ridley Scott - a former art student in Hartlepool who has gone on to direct cinema classics such as Alien and Bladerunner – filmed his first film, called ‘Boy and Bicycle’, in West Hartlepool and Seaton Carew.

Artists were invited to submit proposals which reflect the current or historical context of the Seaton Carew area and its seafront promenade.

One of the proposals for the sculpture called The Seastone.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Seaton Carew and the Church Street Innovation and Skills Quarter are key areas that are being transformed by regeneration with significant investment planned for both areas.

“This project presents us with an opportunity to utilise external funding to create new public art which will improve the attractiveness of the area for residents and visitors.”

The proposed sculpture will be located on Coronation Drive on the grassed area to the south of Seaton Reach, opposite Wainwright Walk.

Councillor Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, added: “The town has an impressive array of Victorian monuments, but very little sculpture has been added in recent years.

One of the proposals for the sculpture, an imaginary boat.

“We now have an opportunity to change that if our bid for funding is successful.

“We’ve received a wide range of proposals from artists and we would now like to seek people’s views to help the council determine a preferred sculpture.”

People can vote for their favourite sculpture by visiting: www.hartlepool.gov.uk/hartlepoolcoastalplinth

One of the proposals for the sculpture, an anvil draped by a large chain with a hammer on top.

One of the proposals for the sculpture, which the artist says is the logo of the motto 'E Mare Ex Industria.'

One of the proposals for the sculpture, a leaping cod.

One of the proposals for the sculpture featuring two figures, one portraying land, the other sea.