People give the thumbs up for Bradley Lowery campaign

People are already showing their support for a new campaign in honour of Bradley Lowery.

Sunderland AFC has launched a special campaign in honour of the youngster as it bids to provide other sick children and their families with lasting memories.

Bradley Lowery during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

The fundraising drive, called ‘For Bradley’, is aiming to create a holiday home, Bradley’s Place, to give families an opportunity to spend time together.

Bradley, who fought a brave battle with neuroblastoma before passing away in July, aged six, touched the hearts of football fans across the world after appearing as a mascot on a number of occasions for his beloved Sunderland.

It is backed by a social media campaign calling on people to show their support for the For Bradley campaign by repeating a gesture synonymous with the schoolboy.

Bradley was often pictured giving a double thumbs- up, and the club now wants to make that gesture everyone’s.

Thumbs up for Bradley. Picture: Lynne Goodwin.

It is asking people to share pictures or videos of themselves giving a double thumbs-up, using the #ForBradley hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.

People can also use the hashtag to show what they are doing in honour of Bradley, who passed away in July aged six.