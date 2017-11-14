People react with anger after paramedic injured in bottle attack on ambulance

Readers have reacted with anger after a paramedic was injured when a bottle was thrown at an ambulance on a 999 call.

Tony Traynor, an Army veteran, who was showered with broken glass described the incident as “sickening”.

Tony, who lives in town, was rushing a patient from Darlington Memorial Hospital to Dundee when the ambulance, which had its blue lights on and siren blaring, came under attack in Edinburgh.

The bottle was hurled through the passenger window causing Tony to perform an emergency stop.

Tony said: “It’s really sad and sickening that someone could do something like this. We were on blue lights and sirens so it was obvious we were dealing with an emergency.

“The only saving grace was the kindness of the people who helped us.”

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says it shows why laws for attacks on emergency workers should be toughened up.

People reacted to the attack on the Mail’s Facebook page.

Dawn Kelly wrote: “Absolutely disgusting. Hope whoever did this is dealt with severely the fool it could have been their relative in that ambulance.”

Rebecca Jane commented: “Shocking these services are vital and the yobs may need them one day and they shouldn’t be treated and be left to rot!”

Diane Marshall stated: “Bloody idiots these people are worth their weight in gold, they save peoples lifes for godsake.”

Sue Mckie said: “Hope paramedic is ok hope who ever did it gets caught there nothing but low life scum.”

Julie Gainford commented: “Should be ashamed of themselves.”

Simon Watson said: “Just can’t help some folk. Disgusting.!!!”

Pam Abbey stated: “Awww my poor mate Tony Traynor! Just pleased your safe. Absolute low life scum chucking bottles at ambulances x.”

Sue Donnelly said: “Scandalous.”

Town MP, Mr Hill said such attacks are simply unacceptable adding: “I know Tony personally and I was shocked to receive the news that he and his crew partner had been attacked in the line of duty.

“Tony’s case sadly is typical of the kind of cases I have previously spoke about and strengthens the demand that there should be separate penalties in law for attacks on emergency workers.”

Police are investigating.