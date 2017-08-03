Perfect princess treat as horse-loving youngster leaves school

A schoolgirl arrived at her leavers party in style in a horse-drawn princess carriage.

Eleven-year-old Leah Wilson and her friends turned heads when she rode through the streets from Fens Primary School to the bash at West Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Fens Primary School leavers Leah Wilson, with friend Rose Fisher.

While other children arrived in limousines and on party buses, Leah was the only one to get there by horse and carriage.

A family friend had arranged the treat despite Leah saying she did not want anything special on her last day.

And they were not just ordinary horses pulling the carriage.

The family friend, who wishes to remain nameless, got in touch with John Moorhouse who owns Film Horses UK which supplies horses to the film and TV industry.

Fens Primary School leavers Leah Wilson, with friend Rose Fisher.

They have appeared in such high profile shows as Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders, and Death Comes to Pemberley.

The friend said: “Leah had already said she didn’t want to do anything when she left school as she never asks for anything but her mam thought she wanted to do something different.

“A friend then mentioned that John Moorhouse, owner of Film Horses UK, had the perfect princess carriage and as Leah loves horses it seems the perfect plan.

“John Moorhouse kindly rearranged a few things and wasn’t filming that day so he had the date free.”

Fens Primary School leaver Leah Wilson, with friends Rose Fisher, Nicole Wilson, Ashley Richards, and Emily Bennett.

Leah’s mum Claire Wilson, 36, of Rift House, said: “She was absolutely over the moon, what a brilliant thing it was.

“I thought it was a really nice idea. She loves horses and has her own pony at Dalton Piercy.

“Everybody else was in limos and things. She is still talking about it now.”

Leah, who starts at Manor Academy in September, also invited her sister Nicole Wilson, seven, who also attends Fens Primary School and a few friends to join her for the special treat.

Fens Primary School leaver Leah Wilson, with friends Rose Fisher, Nicole Wilson, Ashley Richards, and Emily Bennett.

As well as supplying horses for the screen, John, who is based in Darlington, also does a lot for charity.

He has helped causes including Hartlepool’s Miles For Men to make dreams come true for people going through tough times and loves seeing the smiles his animals put on people’s faces.