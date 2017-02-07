Performers’ casting call as they win roles in two new theatre shows

Two talented youngsters from a Hartlepool theatre academy are to tread the boards in high-profile productions.

Ethan Lang, 18, and Jasmine Weatherill, 11, who are members of Casting Call Academy of Musical Theatre, in Osborne Road, have landed lead roles after impressing at auditions.

Casting Calling students Jasmine Weatherill, 11 and Ethan Lang, 18 to star in new theatre show. Tutor Kate Williams

They are now getting ready to take to the stage in two different musical theatre shows.

Jasmine successfully auditioned for a leading role in the new, award-winning musical adaptation of Jane Eyre.

She landed the title role of a young Jane Eyre in the show which will be performed at the Billingham Forum on February 22-25.

Meanwhile, Ethan will be showcasing his talents just a month later at Newcastle’s Jubilee Theatre.

Auditioning with Newcastle theatre company, Second Act Theatre, for their upcoming production of the smash hit musical Spring Awakening, Ethan bagged himself the lead role of Melchior.

The production is co-directed and choreographed by Bobby Trotter from Hartlepool.

Casting Call head coach Kate Williams said: “Jasmine’s mum came bounding into our hall all excited and told me about their ‘whim’ audition.

“Next thing I knew, Jasmine was handing me the script saying, ‘I got Jane!’

“I was so pleased for her. We’ve been working hard in our one-to-ones on the script and songs. She’s really impressed me, she’s a little star.

“It’s the first time Jasmine has taken part in a large scale production like this, so, we’ll be cheering her on and supporting her later this month.”

Kate added: “Spring Awakening is one of Ethan’s, and my, favourite shows. Again, we’ve been working on perfecting his vocals in our one-to-ones, as the songs are very demanding, but he’s excelling himself with each session.

“I can’t wait to see him back up on stage with the Second Act lot, he performed in RENT with them last year and it was phenomenal. Bobby is a very good friend of mine, so, I know he’s in great hands with her.”

Casting Call, based on Osborne Road, celebrated their second birthday on at the start of the month.

They are currently welcoming a new intake of members and looking forward to another successful year.