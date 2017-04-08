Person rescued from vehicle after three-car crash in Hartlepool

One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash saw a car end up on its side.

It happened in Grange Road in Hartlepool just before 4.30pm today.

Cleveland Fire Brigade say that one person was left trapped after one of the cars was left on its side following the collision.

Crews from Stranton and Middlesbrough fire stations rushed to the scene to help free the person, who was then taken to hospital for treatment.

No details on injuries suffered in the incident have been provided at this stage.