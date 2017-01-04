Person rescued from water off Hartlepool coast

A person was pulled from the water off the Hartlepool coast last night.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat and volunteer crew were called at 10.50pm on Tuesday by the UK Coastguard to a report of a person in the water at Middleton Pier.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 11pm and made its way to the nearby pier where the person was quickly located.

Within five minutes the casualty was recovered onto the inshore lifeboat and brought back to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat station doctor administered first aid.

The casualty was then transferred to an awaiting ambulance and taken to hospital.

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Mike Craddy said: “A quick response from the volunteer lifeboat crew resulted in a successful extraction from the water and we hope the casualty makes a quick recovery from their ordeal.”

The inshore lifeboat was made ready for service again at 11.30pm.