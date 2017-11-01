Peterlee car dealership helps football club hit new gear

An East Durham car dealership has scored with its local football team.

Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Peterlee is celebrating its £170,000 refurbishment by supporting Seaham Red Star.

The adult team will wear tracksuits with the Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Peterlee logo as part of the support.

The support deal comes just after the North West Industrial Estate dealership completed an extensive refurbishment, which included improvements to the exterior and interior of customer areas as well as upgrades to colleague areas.

Much of the dealership’s improvements have focused on technology to improve the customer experience.

This includes the installation of hybrid/electric vehicle charging points and a number plate recognition system, which alerts the dealership's servicing team when the customer arrives to check their vehicle in

Paul Walton, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Hyundai Peterlee, said: “It’s fantastic to kick off our new look by supporting a local football team.

“A number of our colleagues are Red Star fans and were really excited to find out we will now be supporting the club.

“Bristol Street Motors is always keen to support local grass roots sport. Seaham Red Star are a perfect example of a club with strong ties to the community.

“It has a real focus on finding and nurturing talented young players, many of whom later go on to play professionally for larger clubs.”

Red Star manager Chris McCabe said: “We are a community team who need to keep a tight rein on expenditure so support of Bristol Street Motors is very welcome.”