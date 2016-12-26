Peterlee mum gets best Christmas present ever

New Peterlee mum Nicola Hubery got some extra special festive holly when her daughter was born on Christmas Day.

Holly Hubery was one of four babies born at Sunderland Royal Hospital yesterday, and the only girl.

First time mum Nicola, 28, chose the seasonal name after Holly made her entrance into the world at 1.30am on the big day, weighing 7lbs 12.5oz.

The sports practitioner at Acre Rigg School said: “My original due date was the 24th, then it changed to the 21st and my waters actually broke on the 23rd. “In the end I had to have a C-section. I thought she’d be born on Christmas Eve, but once it passed midnight I knew it would be Christmas Day.

“I didn’t know what I was having and I thought she’d be a boy, so when it was a girl on Christmas Day I thought Holly would be a great name. The midwives have been great and gave her a crochet angel as a present.”

Lynn Metcalfe, midwife at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said: “The Christmas Day shift is always a special one. Obviously we’d rather be at home with our families, but if we can’t be with them this is the second best place to be.”