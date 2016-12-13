Plan to convert former care home into flats is set to be discussed

Proposals have been lodged to convert a former nursing home into flats.

A planning application for 9-11 Hutton Avenue is due to be decided by councillors tomorrow.

The building was formerly the Ascot Nursing Home which closed after regulatory action by the Care Quality Commission.

Applicant Raines Estates Properties Ltd has submitted a scheme for a change of use to convert it into 13 flats.

A number of alterations are planned as part of the conversion into nine two-bed flats and four one-bed flats.

They include bricking two windows on the first floor, installing a new window, adding two porch entrances and demolishing an existing conservatory and plant room to the side.

It is also proposed to build a new single storey rear extension and create a car parking area at the back.

A report to Hartlepool council’s Planning Committee states: “The three storey building is currently vacant with a number of windows boarded up and the site is generally in a state of disrepair.”

Objections to the scheme include that it is unclear who will live in the flats and that there are is an over supply of flats in the area.

There are also concerns of the extension having an overbearing impact on neighbouring properties. Others welcome the conversion but would like to see to a reduction in number of flats and a desire to see the existing trees and hedges to the front of the property retained.

Officers are recommending the plans be approved but councillors will make the final decision.