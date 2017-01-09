Plans approved for 64 new homes in Hartlepool regeneration area

Planning permission has been granted for the second phase of an urban regeneration scheme.

Proposals for 64 new homes in the Dyke House area have been given the go ahead by Hartlepool Borough Council as part of a development by housing provider Thirteen to breathe new life into the area.

New homes built as part phase one of the Raby Gardens development

The Raby Gardens regeneration scheme has seen a number of mainly pre-war homes demolished to make way for new ones.

An architects’ design and access statement said: “Prior to their demolition, the properties were some of the oldest within the ownership of the registered provider, with many in poor structural condition and cosmetically tired in appearance.

“The area now demolished suffered from problems associated with stigma, relatively fragile demand and unusually high tenant turnover.

“It is intended that redevelopment of the site will provide high quality housing to meet the needs of local residents, whilst creating a layout which addresses some the previous stigma and anti-social behaviour issues.

“The area sits within the central Hartlepool housing regeneration area, a key strategic regeneration priority for the town and sub-region as highlighted in the Hartlepool Housing Strategy.”

The first phase comprising 33 new two and three-bedroom homes has already been completed.

The second phase features plans to build 64 two and three-bed properties including 36 bungalows, as well as demolish four existing properties and carry out new road and landscaping works.

The architects add the mix of housing of the latest phase of the development is based heavily around bungalows, which there has been shown to be a demand for following completion of the first phase.

The statement added: “The mix of tenures will include affordable rent and shared ownership, with the final balance being determined by local need as the scheme goes to market.

“The majority of the properties have now been demolished due mainly to their age and poor structural condition, though a small number of private rented properties remain.

“Negotiations are ongoing.”

The council granted full approval shortly before Christmas.

The site, off Raby Road, is close to the Headway development which saw the replacement of almost 300 low-demand, obsolete terraced homes that were demolished on the site in 2007.

A spokesperson for Thirteen said: “We are pleased that planning permission has been granted and we will be making further announcements about it as the process progresses.”