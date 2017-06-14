Plans for Tinie Tempah gig in Hartlepool uncertain as licence yet to be granted

Plans to bring Tinie Tempah to Hartlepool for a gig at the end of next month look uncertain after promoters were given extra time to provide vital information to police and the council.

The grime superstar is set to headline a show at Jacksons Landing on Sunday, July 30, as part of Marina Live.

Former Jackson Landing site.

But a licensing committee meeting at Hartlepool Civic Centre heard vital information on the organisation of the show had not been received and efforts by the borough council’s Commercial Services Team and Cleveland Police to contact the promoters had been unsuccessful.

The event has been organised by Phresh Creative Management, led by local entrepreneur Junior Masandi, and Joe Franks of The Open Jar bar at the Marina, in partnership with Capital Radio and Hartlepool Borough Council.

The committee heard Mr Franks had been e-mailed about the arrangements for the show but had not responded.

The authority was still awaiting risk assessments, traffic and crowd management plans, and details of what would happen in the event of extreme weather or if the site had to be evacuated.

Everything hinges on the event plan, and we have not received that yet. Sgt Paul Higgins

Sylvia Pinkney, of the Commercial Services Team, said: “The applicant has failed to meet the deadline set.”

Sgt Paul Higgins, of Cleveland Police: “Everything hinges on the event plan, and we have not received that yet.”

Junior Masandi told the committee there had been a problem with the contact details on the application: “There is a mistake, Joe’s contact details being on there,” he said.

“All that should have come to me and I would have managed it.”

He had appointed Matt Simpson, of specialist firm In-House Events, to handle the organisation.

“I am very selective who I work with,” said Mr Masandi.

“It is everybody’s reputation on the line, so I want to have the best people involved. Matt is the best person for me to work with.”

Matt Simpson told the committee work on the plans was now under way and the documentation would be ready by June 23. It would then have to be reviewed by the police event planning team and the council.

Mr Masandi told the committee he was keen to push ahead, as the agreement with Capital Radio to promote the show could not go ahead until the license was in place.

He was challenged by chairman Coun Rob Cook, who said: “I have serious concerns that we are in a Catch 22 situation, that unless you get the go-ahead today, it won’t go ahead,” but replied : “No, that is not what I am saying.”

Councillors agreed to adjourn the decision to Monday, July 7.