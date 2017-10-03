People have given their backing to plans to upgrade the A19 south of Hartlepool.

Highways England plans to upgrade the A19 between Norton and Wynyard.

The plans are aimed to improve journeys through Tees Valley and include adding an extra lane to the existing dual carriageway between the A1027 Norton and A689 Wynyard junctions.

In addition, the existing section of concrete carriageway up to the A689 junction will also be replaced with low noise surfacing.

Transport chiefs say more than 200 people attended public information events held last year, including residents and community groups, local businesses, MPs, councillors and the emergency services.

Questionnaires were filled out by 115 people with 107 respondents agreeing that congestion in the area needed to improve.

They say none of the respondents disagreed with plans to reduce noise along the stretch of road.

Highways England project manager Bernice Beckley said: “This is an exciting scheme that will help improve motorist’s journeys and cut congestion in the Tees Valley.

“Whilst carrying out the preliminary design we will assess the different types of road surfacing methods as part of our aim to significantly reduce the noise levels on this section of the A19.

“The improvements will provide additional capacity, reduce noise for local residents and improve journey times and safety while supporting economic growth in the region.”

Further consultation events will be held in Spring 2018 once the preliminary designs have been completed and work is expected to start in 2019/20.

The woprk is expected to be completed and the road reopened fully by 2022.

It comes after the Mail launched its Safe A19 campaign calling for an inquiry into safety on the dual carriageway.