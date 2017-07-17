Plant sale helps residents’ fund at Hartlepool home grow

A plant sale by Stichell House residential home in Hartlepool raised hundreds of pounds to help residents enjoy themselves.

Staff set up stall outside the Hospital of God, which the home is part of, in the centre of Greatham village.

Gardeners were enticed by many different varieties of flowering plants, hanging baskets and young trees.

The plants included petunias, lobelia, French marigolds, fuchsias and Busy Lizzies.

Visitors also went home with herbs and vegetable plants as well as some two-year-old trees including rowan, silver birch and Scots pine.

And in total, the sale generated £540 for the residents’ fund.

Christine Davies, Stichell House activities coordinator, said: “We had a lot of people come from far and wide.

“Every penny is going to be spent on the residents. The money is going to be used for trips out, entertainment and craft materials.”

Later this month, the staff at Stichell House will throw themselves into all sorts of fun games for a Sports Day.

It takes place at the home on Friday, July 28, between 1pm and 4pm and is open to the public.

The afternoon is due to include egg and spoon race, a zimmer frame race, Sumo wrestling, dressing up race, mini cross country course, and pony rides for children.

There will also be tombola, raffles, teas, coffees and cakes.